Brooklyn Center Man Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash Near Pierz
PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Brooklyn Center man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle over the weekend.
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night about four miles east of Pierz, in Granite Township.
Get our free mobile app
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Charles Gerardy was heading west on 153rd Street when he hit a deer with his motorcycle.
Gerardy was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
Authorities say Gerardy was not wearing a helmet.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sartell Police Restarting K9 Program
- Hemker Zoo Opens for the Season
- Sartell Student on National Kids Magazine
- Sartell School District Finds Interim Superintendent
- LGS Electronics Seizing Opportunity with Construction