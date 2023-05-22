Brooklyn Center Man Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash Near Pierz

Brooklyn Center Man Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash Near Pierz

Alex Svejkovsky, WJON

PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Brooklyn Center man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle over the weekend.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night about four miles east of Pierz, in Granite Township.

Get our free mobile app

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Charles Gerardy was heading west on 153rd Street when he hit a deer with his motorcycle.

Gerardy was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities say Gerardy was not wearing a helmet.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: morrison county, motorcycle crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON