Man Hurt When He Hit A Deer On His Motorcycle
HILLMAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when they hit a deer Friday morning.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at about 6:00 a.m. they received a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Partridge Road about four miles east of Pierz.
Once on the scene, deputies found 33-year-old Cody Keeler of Oak Park who had been riding north on Partridge Road when he hit a deer. Keeler was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. The sheriff's office says he was not wearing a helmet.
