ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- It's graduation weekend in St. Joseph and Collegeville.

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The St. John's University commencement is at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in St. John's Abbey and University Church.

The 2026 graduating class has 341 undergraduate men and 34 School of Theology and Seminary graduates. The keynote address will be delivered by 2020 St. John's graduate Dr. Michael Kelly, a family medicine resident at Mayo Clinic.

At 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, the College of St. Benedict commencement will be in Clemens Field House on the St. Ben's campus.

The 2026 graduating class has 315 undergraduate women and 17 nursing master's and doctoral graduates. The keynote address will be delivered by 1999 graduate Sally Koering Zimney, a professional keynote speaker, best-selling author, and career coach.