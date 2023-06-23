Sartell Intersection to Close for Roundabout Construction

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Another road construction project is getting underway that will prompt drivers to detour around the work zone.

The Stearns County Highway Department says the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 133 in Sartell will close starting Monday.

Crews will be reconstructing that intersection into a roundabout. The work requires a complete closure and a detour.

The project is anticipated to last through the middle of August.

Drivers are strongly advised to find alternate routes to minimize delays.

