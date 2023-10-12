2nd Street South in St. Cloud Reopens After Project Completion

2nd Street South in St. Cloud Reopens After Project Completion

Jay Caldwell - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud drivers rejoice! The Stearns County Highway Department says 2nd Street South in St. Cloud is now fully open between Highway 15 and Cooper Avenue South.

The work reduced traffic to a single lane in each direction and caused some access challenges for local businesses.

The 3 1/2 month project included a full-depth resurfacing with some minor storm sewer repairs and curb and gutter repairs.

It's estimated that 2nd Street South carries more than 20,000 cars per day through that corridor.

 

 

