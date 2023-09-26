Stearns County Road to Close for Repairs, Drivers Detoured

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A small section of road construction will cause a lengthy detour for some Richmond area drivers.

Stearns County Road 71 is failing near the Cedar Island Lake Boat Landing prompting a road closure for repairs.

Starting Wednesday, County Road 71 will be closed just south of the boat landing up to Cedar Lane. Assistant Stearns County Engineer Mike Decker says crews will be repairing a 400-foot section of the roadway where it is failing.

Drivers will be detoured around the work zone via County Road 49 and Highway 23 in Cold Spring. You are urged to find an alternate route until the repairs are completed on October 9th.

