US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will be in St. Cloud Thursday.

He will be holding a media briefing at 10:10 a.m. at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

McDonough was nominated by President Biden to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. His nomination was confirmed by the United States Senate on February 8th, and he was sworn in the following day as the 11th Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

McDonough previously served under the Obama administration as the White House Chief of Staff.

He's a graduate of St. John's University.

