St. Cloud VA Asks Vets to Access Care From Home First

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA Medical Center is asking veterans to use some new strategies to get their care in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The VA is offering telephone or video appointments, delivery of prescription refills, text message reminders, and secure messaging options. Veterans are asked to use these online tools for routine and non-urgent questions.

If you need help setting up virtual care tools you can call the Health Hub at (320) 252-1670, extension 7271.

All unscheduled patients and those experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to call first.

The move is meant to better protect VA patients and staff during this time.

connectedcare.va.gov