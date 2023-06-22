St. Cloud Mayor Names 2023 Rock-On Award Winners

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has named the winners of the annual Rock-On awards for this year.

The four 2023 winners include Dr. Sangeeta Jha. Jha teaches sociology, anthropology, gerontology, and women's studies at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College. She serves on several committees and community organizations including Create CommUNITY and Jugaad Leadership.

Mohayadin Mohamed is the President of the Islamic Center of St. Cloud. He oversees the mosque, its 20 classrooms, seven offices, and cafeteria. He has played host to community events and neighborhood meetings to build relationships in some of St. Cloud's most historic neighborhoods.

The St. Cloud VA Healthcare System wins the award for serving veterans in and around our community for nearly 100 years. The St. Cloud VA strives for excellence, respect, advocacy, and commitment. In addition to healthcare, the VA also partners with several community and veteran organizations.

Kathy Dewes is a Rock-On winner for her volunteer work in revitalizing the flower gardens outside the St. Cloud Police Department. Dewes takes care of the roughly 700 square feet of flowers and keeps the beds free of weeds and neglect. Dewes's efforts also made her a 2022 finalist for the St. Cloud Financial Credit Union's Change Maker Award. It led to a fountain that was gifted on her behalf to be placed in the flower beds. The fountain will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The annual awards are announced at the start of Granite City Days and recognize people, groups, or organizations which foster better relationships and strengthen our community.

