Circle Pines Student’s “Summer Memories” Is A Stroke Above
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Circle Pines student has won the 2025 Congressional Art Competition for District 6. Sophomore Sophia Panelli of Centennial High School in Circle Pines, acrylic painting, Summer Memories, was picked as the winning piece.
Panelli's painting will now be hung by the Architect of the Capitol in the tunnel connecting the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building for a year. She will get to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with Congressman Tom Emmer and see her painting on display as well. Sartell's Lydia Holmgren was the contest's winner last year.
The Congressional Art Competition is an annual art contest for high school students across the country, with a winning piece selected from each district.
