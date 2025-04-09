Applications Open For High School Congressional Art Contest
OTSEGO (WJON News) -- High School students from the St. Cloud and Twin Cities Metro area can submit their art for a national contest. Applications are now being accepted for District 6 in the 2025 Congressional Art Competition.
Students from around the country can submit paintings, drawings, mixed media, and more to their congressperson in the annual contest. The winning art will be put on display in the halls of Congress for an entire year, and the students will also have a chance to travel to Washington D.C. to see their art on display and meet their representative.
Sartell-St. Stephen High School's Lydia Holmgren won the contest for District 6 last year. Sixth District students in grades 9 - 12 have until 6:00 p.m. on April 23rd to submit their art to Congressman Tom Emmer's office in Otsego. Use this link to find the application form.
