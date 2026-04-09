ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have released more information on the student at Westwood Elementary who is accused of starting a fire that closed the school.

Police say the child is a nine-year-old boy.

According to authorities, under Minnesota's Juvenile Court Act, a child under the age of 10 cannot be prosecuted for a criminal offense in juvenile court. The investigation is being forwarded to the Stearns County Attorney's Office for review and consideration of alternative courses of action for the boy.

Police say the fire was intentionally started and was contained to a bathroom in the school.

The initial call came in at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31st. Students and staff were evacuated with no injuries.

The smoke damage from the fire prompted district officials to close the school so that cleanup crews could prepare the building for students to return.

The school is scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Monday.

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