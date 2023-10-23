6 Reasons Why Minnesota’s Tom Emmer Could Be The Next House Speaker

Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer has put his name in the proverbial hat to be the next Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Rep. Emmer has been serving the 6th District as a US Representative since 2015. Here are what I think are the top reasons why Rep. Emmer could be the next Speaker of the US House of Representatives. (Disclosure I used to work for Rep. Emmer when he was in the Twin Cities as a morning show host on KTLK before he was elected to the House of Representatives)

1. Rep Emmer is the Majority House WHIP - With Rep. Emmer being the WHIP, he knows the Republican party and its members of the US House. He has to ensure for important votes that the numbers are there for legislation to pass if it is partisan. Being the WHIP also entitles Rep. Emmer to know what other congressperson might vote along with the Republican party on certain pieces of legislation too.

2. Rep. Emmer chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee from 2019 through 2023 - During Rep. Emmer's chairing of this committee he saw Republicans take the majority in the US House of Representatives, and also helped many current House members raise funds for their previous elections.

3. Rep. Emmer hasn't spoken much on Rep. McCarthy's exit from being Speaker - Being the majority WHIP essentially makes Rep Emmer number two in power in the Republican-led House. Looking back at the ouster of Rep. McCarthy from the role of being Speaker of the House, Rep Emmer hasn't said much, almost as if he has been waiting to see how things would initially shake out.

4. Rep Emmer has been in the House since 2015 - If Rep. Emmer gets re-elected next November, he will have been in office for a decade, which often means he knows where skeletons are buried in DC, and how to navigate the Capitol. Having this knowledge could be the key to getting the number of votes he needs (217) to become the next Speaker of the House.

5. Rep. Emmer received a high-profile endorsement from McCarthy - With Rep. Kevin McCarthy's endorsement, it could mean added confidence to those who believed in McCarthy when he was the Speaker of the House and didn't vote to remove him, but it could be a double-edged sword.

6. Rep Emmer voted to certify the 2020 election results - Unlike Reps. Scalise, Jordan and McCarthy, Emmer voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results. A departure from some of the biggest names in the Republican party.

According to NBC News: "House Republicans are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. for a closed-door candidate forum during which nine candidates are expected to make their pitch to be the next speaker. The conference is scheduled to vote tomorrow morning on whom to nominate next."

There will be a secret round of balloting on Tuesday to narrow the field of the 9 candidates before the remaining are brought to the floor for a vote POSSIBLY later this week.

