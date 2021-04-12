Emmer Thinks COP House Could Work In Any City [PODCAST]

I was joined today on WJON by 6th District Congressman Tom Emmer. He authored the bill helping create the COP House in St. Cloud. COP stands for Community Outpost and is a home in a neighborhood that has had issues with crime activity. The home is meant for police to increase visibility and community involvement in trouble neighborhoods with the expectation to reduce crime. Emmer says this approach isn't unique to St. Cloud but could work in any community including the Twin Cities metro. We talked briefly about the police shooting of a black man in Brooklyn Center. He says his heart goes out to the family of the person shot but wouldn't comment further pending the investigation. He says he supports law enforcement and acknowledges the difficult job they need to perform on a day to day basis.

Emmer commented on the Biden Infrastructure plan and feels too much of the spending is going to things not connected with infrastructure. He says the National debt is a large problem that didn't get better with the pandemic in the past year.

Major League Baseball recently made the decision to move its All Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia to Denver, Colorado. Emmer thinks baseball is intended to be entertainment and isn't the place to make political statements. Emmer says the Georgia voter law won't restrict voting in the state and that the perception that people waiting in line at the polls can't receive water isn't correct. He says the law restricts campaigning for candidates while people wait in lines at the polls.

Tom Emmer joins me monthly on WJON typically the first Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m.

Get our free mobile app