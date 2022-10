ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The annual winter clothing drive is underway at the St. Cloud Community Outpost.

Through Friday, November 4th, the COP house will be accepting hats, snow pants, gloves, coats, jackets, scarves, and socks.

Photo: St. Cloud Police Department Photo: St. Cloud Police Department loading...

Donations can be dropped off at the COP house - 600 13th street south in St. Cloud.