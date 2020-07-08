St. Cloud Man Charged With Attempted Arson at COP House

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been charged with attempted arson in connection to a fire at the Community Outpost last month.

According to the criminal complaint, 22-year-old Deantae Davis was seen on video lighting and throwing a "Molotov Cocktail" at the Community Outpost then fleeing the scene on June 16th. Police say they found the device in an alley and that it did not start the fire.

Records show Davis and his brother were arrested a few days later in connection to an aggravated robbery in Benton County. Authorities say Davis' brother said Davis admitted to throwing the Molotov Cocktail at the COP House and he had practiced making the devices in the backyard.

At around 3:00 a.m. on June 17th a witness called 9-1-1 to report and ongoing arson at the COP House. Police say two suspects, one carrying a gas can, were also video-recorded pouring a flammable liquid onto the building and lighting it on fire.

Authorities say those suspects have not been identified.

Davis is currently being held in the Benton County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police say the arson incident remains under investigation and authorities are reviewing any involvement by Davis in that incident.