Two St. Cloud Men Arrested in Connection to Recent Armed Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud men were arrested in connection to a recent break-in and armed robbery.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. back on June 20th in the 100 Block of 4th Street Northeast in St. Cloud.

Police say 26-year-old Shane Blenker and 22-year-old Deantae Davis, forced their way into the apartment. Once inside police say Davis hit a 51-year-old St. Cloud man over the head with a handgun, stole his money and then both suspects fled the seen.

At around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, police say Blenker was seen in the Albany area and arrested.

At around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, the St. Cloud SWAT Team was called in to the 1100 Block of 13th Street South. Authorities say Davis was believed to be inside and used a search warrant. After about two hours, police found and arrested Davis who was hiding in the attic.

Both Blenker and Davis are being held in the Benton County Jail and face charges of aggravated robbery and 1st degree burglary.