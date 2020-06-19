Authorities Investigating Fire at COP House

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two people caught on security camera trying to set fire to the Community OutPost, or COP House, in south St. Cloud.

The incident happened Tuesday just after 3:00 a.m. at 600 13th Street South.

Authorities say two suspects, one carrying a gas can, were video-recorded pouring a flammable liquid onto the building and lighting it on fire. The fire was extinguished but caused damage to the outside of the house.

This incident is actively under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department.