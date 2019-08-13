COP House Holding Backpack Drive

ST. CLOUD -- The first school bell will be ringing before we know it, and the St. Cloud Police Department wants to make sure students in need are ready to go.

The St. Cloud Rotary Community OutPost, know as the COP House, is holding their annual back-to-school backpack and school supplies giveaway.

On Tuesday, August 13 from 3-5 p.m. students and/or their parents or caregivers are invited to 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud to select a backpack and supplies.

St. Cloud Police Officer Luke Dingmann says the drive is underwritten primarily by area organizations.

We get a lot of donations from a lot of great groups that want to help out. Last year, I think we gave away 300 backpacks at the beginning of the year. A lot of times, people don't have the money to spend on school supplies.

Dingmann says the COP House has been beneficial in fostering relationships with the community.

We have a lot of programming that helps out the people in the neighborhood, and builds relationships between us and them. When they come here, they see everything we have going on and they realize - there's a lot of stuff we can do.

The backpack giveaway is open to all.