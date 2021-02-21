Youth Hockey Event Rescheduled for Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Due to the cold weather last week, the St. Cloud State University men’s hockey outdoor practice has been rescheduled for Monday.

The event is part of the St. Cloud Police Department’s new COP House Hockey program.

At 4:00 p.m. five officers will take the ice at Haws Park for a scrimmage against St. Cloud State hockey players. Husky mascot Blizzard will also be there, and hot chocolate and snacks will be available.

The Southside Boys and Girls Club, the Herb Brooks Foundation, Centre Care, and St Cloud State University are all teaming up with the police department for the event.

All kids in the program get a helmet, skates, and a stick that they can bring home and keep, with the goal of teaching them how to skate and stay active in the winter.

