WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud resident has received a prestigious national award. Becky Carlson has received the Elizabeth Fisher Distinguished Civilian Humanitarian Award from the U.S. Air Force for her work with Becky's Troop Care Packages, a non-profit organization.

What does Becky's Troop Care Packages do?

Carlson started Becky's Troop Care Packages after her brother passed away while serving in Vietnam to honor him. Since 2003, the organization has been sending care packages to active duty service members serving overseas. They have delivered thousands of packages filled with snacks, reading material, and personal letters from volunteers, friends, and family. Congressman Tom Emmer was on hand at the Pentagon with Carlson when she received the award. Emmer says Carlson has never wavered in her support of our brave service members and his office is proud of her work to support our men and women in uniform.

What did Carlson have to say about receiving the award?

Carlson says she is honored to be selected for the award and to be able to touch the lives of thousands of service members. The Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Distinguished Civilian Humanitarian Award recognizes individuals and organizations that demonstrate exceptional patriotism and service to members of the U.S. Armed Forces or their families.

