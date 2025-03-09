Congressman Emmer Reintroduces Financial Privacy Bill
WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) -- A Minnesota congressman has reintroduced a federal bill to protect financial privacy. Congressman and Majority Whip Tom Emmer has reintroduced the Anti-Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Surveillance State Act.
The bill would prevent unelected bureaucrats from issuing a CBDC that would undermine privacy. A CBDC is a digital form of currency that is a government-controlled programmable money.
The proposed legislation would prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a CBDC directly to people, ensuring that the Fed could not mobilize itself into a retail bank, which could have the ability to collect personal financial data. Congressman Emmer first introduced the bill in January of 2022.
