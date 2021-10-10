Emmer Holding Service Academy Information Night in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans interested in attending one of the country’s military or service academies will have the opportunity to learn more about how they work this week.

The office of Congressman Tom Emmer is hosting a Service Academy Information Night at the St. Cloud Public Library on Monday.

The five service academies are the United States Military Academy (USMA), the United States Naval Academy (USNA), the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), the United States Coast Guard Academy (USCGA), and the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA).

The application and nomination processes for the academies are highly competitive with the acceptance rate averaging 8-17 percent. Representatives from two of the academies will be at the event to discuss the steps and requirements, and answer questions.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. in the Mississippi Room.

