New Bill To Help Level Event Ticketing Field
WASHINGTON (WJON News) -- Concert fans may soon know the actual price of a ticket when they purchase it. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has introduced the "Fans First Act" bill to address current live event ticketing system flaws.
The bill addresses ticket sales transparency, consumer protection, and stopping bad actors. Klobuchar says buying a ticket to see a favorite artist is out of reach for too many people and the bipartisan bill will improve the ticketing experience for everyone. The bill will also further prohibit bots from buying tickets and will require retailers to show the final cost of a ticket, including fees when a person first picks a ticket for purchase.
Earlier this year Klobuchar led a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to address the need to promote competition in the ticketing industry. Senators John Cornyn, Marsha Blackburn, Ben Ray Lujan, Roger Wicker, and Peter Welch co-sponsored the bill.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- See 3D Photo Exhibit in Little Falls
- New Italian Restaurant to Open in Little Falls
- Little Falls Students Make a Splash for a Good Cause
- Restoring Downtown Little Falls -- One Piece of the Puzzle
- Couple Helping Restore Downtown Little Falls One Building at a Time
- Paynesville to Link to Two Trails Starting in 2024
- Paynesville Native Touring for Latest Novel
LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens
Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes
Gallery Credit: Stacker
TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season
Gallery Credit: Stacker