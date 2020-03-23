Amy Klobuchar Says her Husband Has COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- United States Senator Amy Klobuchar says her husband John Bessler has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Klobuchar says he got the test results Monday morning. She says while she cannot see him and he is cut off from all visitors they are constantly calling, texting and emailing him.

Klobuchar says he now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator.

The former Democratic presidential candidate says Bessler began feeling ill while she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington, D.C. She says he quarantined himself immediately and sought the test after he coughed up blood. Klobuchar says it took five days to get him a test and said such delays are a problem the country must fix immediately.

Klobuchar says her doctor has advised her not to be tested because the two have been apart for more than 14 days.