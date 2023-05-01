Klobuchar Finds a Spot in POLITICO Award List

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has been named in a spoof award ceremony from the political website POLITICO.

Klobuchar was awarded the “Amy Klobuchar Lifetime Achievement Award” by the website for her ability to show up at almost every dinner, reception, or Sunday Morning Talk Show to promote a piece of legislation.

In granting the award, POLITICO says:

In an era when most lawmakers, and certainly most senators, would never dream of attending a reception filled with staffers, reporters, and hangers-on, Klobuchar stands alone. Former aides have told us they’ve told her she'll be the only senator there, but that won't stop her from earning a SPOTTED in Playbook.

Other award winners include:

Senator Joe Manchin received the “John McCain Award for single-handedly keeping the Sunday morning news programs alive”.

received the “John McCain Award for single-handedly keeping the Sunday morning news programs alive”. Newt Gingrich received the “Forever Thirsty Award for those still after that jolt of attention long after they’ve left Congress”.

received the “Forever Thirsty Award for those still after that jolt of attention long after they’ve left Congress”. Marjorie Taylor-Greene received the “Donald Trump Award for pretending to hate the media while simultaneously craving their attention.

For a list of all the award recipients, click here.

