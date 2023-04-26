Buffalo Area Dairyman Elected to Midwest Dairy Board

BUFFALO (WJON News) - A dairyman from Buffalo is the newly elected chair of the Midwest Dairy Association.

Charles Krause was elected at the annual meeting in April.

The Midwest Dairy Association is a collection of dairy groups from ten states - each with its own state board. Krause began serving on the Minnesota Dairy Association board in 2007. He ran for a position on the Midwest Dairy Board a few years later and has served in various capacities ever since.

As a spokesperson for dairies nationwide, he says those operations are feeling the same inflationary effects consumers find at the grocery store. While milk production is steady, many consumers have slowed milk buying at the grocery store. Through the dairy check-off program, the Midwest Dairy Association is working to increase the trust consumers have in dairy products.

Get our free mobile app

Krause will also work with the Midwest Dairy Association to add dairy to new products. He says many Americans don’t realize that popular coffee drinks may contain up to 80% dairy products. While consumption of fluid milk has seen a steady decline, consumption of cheese and butter are at historic highs, and milk by-products, like whey proteins and isolates, are a main ingredient in many sports drinks. In addition, companies from Taco Bell to Domino’s Pizza are adding more cheese to their current products and developing new ones that will present more dairy options to consumers.

The Midwest Dairy Association has also teamed with social media ‘influencers’ to promote the benefits of dairy consumption.

Krause will serve as chair for one year and then can stand for reelection at the annual convention.

READ RELATED ARTICLES