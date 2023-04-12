Minnesota Prize Package Featured on ‘The Price is Right”.

UNDATED (WJON News) - What’s the value of a six-night trip to the Mall of America?

Just over $6,700, if you believe “The Price is Right”.

On Wednesday’s episode, a contestant played the game ‘Bonkers’ to win a Minnesota prize package: coach airfare for two to Minneapolis and a six-night stay at the Raddison Blu hotel, attached to the Mall of America.

The game required her to guess the total cost of the package, which she did with a few seconds to spare. The grand total: $6,726.

After winning the prize, the contestant, Stephanie, said “It’s cold. I’m an L.A. girl”.

