ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a groovy car show happening next week in St. Cloud.

The Stearns History Museum is hosting a 1970s car show.

It's inspired by the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration. The free event will kick off a summer of programming celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Although cars from the 1970s will be featured, the museum welcomes all car collectors to showcase their vehicles from any era. Prizes will be awarded to several vehicles, including "Best in Show", "Best 70s Original", and "Best 70s Restored".

Attendees will have free access to the museum during the event, which will be showcasing two new exhibits: "Cabinets of Curiosities" and "Colonial Roots".

They'll have pizza available, as well as beer from Third Street Brewery.

The 1970s Car Show is on Thursday, June 4th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Stearns History Museum. It is free to attend. Vehicle registration is $10.

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