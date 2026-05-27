Celebrate The Bicentennial With A 70s Car Show

Celebrate The Bicentennial With A 70s Car Show

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a groovy car show happening next week in St. Cloud.

The Stearns History Museum is hosting a 1970s car show.

It's inspired by the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration.  The free event will kick off a summer of programming celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Although cars from the 1970s will be featured, the museum welcomes all car collectors to showcase their vehicles from any era.  Prizes will be awarded to several vehicles, including "Best in Show", "Best 70s Original", and "Best 70s Restored".

Attendees will have free access to the museum during the event, which will be showcasing two new exhibits: "Cabinets of Curiosities" and "Colonial Roots".

They'll have pizza available, as well as beer from Third Street Brewery.

The 1970s Car Show is on Thursday, June 4th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Stearns History Museum.  It is free to attend. Vehicle registration is $10.

PHOTOS: 17 Retro '80s Car Features We Totally Miss

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects

Step back into the 1970s and explore the everyday objects that defined daily life — and might leave younger generations scratching their heads.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s

Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON