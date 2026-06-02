The Cathedral Crusaders and Sartell Sabres each won their opening game at the state softball tournament on Tuesday. Fifth-seeded Cathedral upset fourth seed Rockford with a 6-3 win in Class AA, while top seed Sartell downed Orono 5-0 in Class AAA.

The Crusaders trailed their game against Rockford 5-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning where Cathedral put five runs on the scoreboard, highlighted by a Keira Alexander grand slam, to take a 5-3 lead.

Alexander pitched all seven innings for Cathedral and earned the win after allowing just three runs on six hits. Tayla Vought, CJ Jerzak and McKenna Buckentine each had a pair of hits for the Crusaders.

Cathedral will play against top seed Lake Crystal in the semifinals Wednesday in Mankato at 4:30 p.m..

In Class AAA, the #1 Sartell Sabres beat Orono 8-0 in a quarterfinal matchup. The Sabres led 4-0 after four innings before breaking the game open with a four-run fifth.

Sartell leadoff hitter Kate Thompson was 3-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in, Lauren Morse had three hits and two RBI and Allie Mesker added three runs batted in.

Marni Koosman struck out 17 batted and allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout.

Sartell will take on #5 St. Francis on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Mankato.