ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The vision of creating an Alley of Art in downtown St. Cloud continues to pick up steam.

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Last month, we learned about a mural project being spearheaded by the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance.

Read More: St. Cloud's Alley Of Art Project Seeks Local Artist Input |

Now, Heijeu Arts has released more details about their own separate project. The Prism Path project is a mural that will be created on the wall in the alley behind Books Revisited.

Heijeu Arts owner Heidi Jeub says this is the continuation of a vision that began several years ago.

It could be really quite interesting if you could imagine a bunch of different murals all the way down that alley, which is about five or six blocks, filled with colorful experiences. That's the philosophy, and also, there's a lot of data behind it that it actually works.

The project is supported by the Central Minnesota Community Foundation and the Downtown Fund.

Jeub says it's an invitation for the community to see downtown differently, to engage in art in unexpected places, and to recognize the beauty in spaces often overlooked.

One of the things about our alleyways, like other cities in the U.S., our alleyways are actually clean and accessible. Our parking garages are up against the alleys more than they are beside the building that they are actually going to.

Heijeu Arts has four interactive workshops in conjunction with the mural. The first two are Tuesday and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Books Revisited. The other two are August 15th and 29th from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the St. Cloud Farmers Market. All workshops are free, and no art experience is necessary.

Heijeu Arts is recruiting three artist assistants to join the professional mural team during the installation. The opportunity pays $400, which could be ideal for high school and college-level artists seeking hands-on professional experience.

The mural is scheduled to be installed September 1st through the 15th with a public unveiling on September 17th.