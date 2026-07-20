St. Cloud Woman Leads National Court Reporting Association

St. Cloud Woman Leads National Court Reporting Association

Photo courtesy of NCRA

RESTON, VIRGINIA (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman has been appointed as a National Director for the country's leading organization representing court reporters, captioners, and videographers.

The National Court Reporters Association named Jeanna Zunker to a three-year term at the 2026 NCRA Conference and Expo in Bellevue, Washington last week.

Zunker hold professional certifications of Registered Professional Reporter and as a Court Reporting Instructor. She began her career in 1994 and opened her own firm, Advantage Court Reporting, in 1998.

Zunker has served on several national and state committees and was most recently an adjunct court reporting instructor for the Anoka Technical College.

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