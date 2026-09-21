Greater St. Cloud is hosting another DisruptHR event this Thursday (9/24). Gail Cruikshank, Talent and Community Impact Director with Greater St. Cloud joined me on WJON. She says this is the 2nd annual DisruptHR St. Cloud event where they highlight 10 speakers with each talking for 5 minutes about people centric subject matter. Cruikshank says they have people that work in human relations departments there along with CEOs and teachers. Many of the speakers are local.

DisruptHR St. Cloud

Cruikshank says this event is "very high energy" and it's a great room to network. She says "employers in the local community really believe in this". Cruikshank believes this opportunity will give people in attendance some great ideas to use either at work or at home. She says tickets are only on sale through today at DisruptHR. The event will take place Thursday at Harvester Square in St. Cloud from 4-7pm. There will be prizes given away.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Retirement

Cruikshank announced her intentions to retire from her position as Talent and Community Impact Director in May of 2027. She indicated that she still loves what she does but now is a good time to step back. Cruikshank will continue full-time through December of this year and will become part-time from January-May of 2027. Cruikshank's position has been posted.

Job Openings

More than 3,300 job openings are available at greaterstcloudjobspot.com or find more information about jobs and resources in the area at stcloudshines.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail, click below.