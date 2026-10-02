COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Friday just after 7:00 a.m. on Highway 23 in Munson Township.

Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided. One vehicle rear-ended the other in the left turn lane for County Road 43.

Forty-two-year-old Christina Peck of Morris was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-year-old Ezra Sierra of Pillager was not hurt.

The State Patrol was assisted by CentraCare Ambulance, the Chain of Lake Fire and Rescue, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, and the Cold Spring Police Department.