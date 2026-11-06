St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools President David Fremo is my latest guest on WJON's My Life series. David was born in St. Cloud and grew up north of Sartell between Sartell and St. Stephen. His mother was at home with the kids when he was young before going back to school. She did clerical work at schools. David's dad was in management at Vision East in Waite Park.

Early Years

David has 2 older brothers and a younger sister. He says his older brothers are 9 and 7 years older, while his younger sister is just 2 years younger. He says he grew up in a great neighborhood, knew everybody and he recalls having great summers as a kid. David's family would go camping and he recalls spending time at the Boundary waters.

Photo courtesy of David Fremo Photo courtesy of David Fremo

Interest in Music

Music was among David's early interests. He recalls playing the organ in the home and singing. He says he had a knack for music and picked it up quick. David's mother loved music and liked that David had an interest and a talent for it. He started piano lessons at the age of 6 and continued with lessons through high school. David's musical interests included jazz, rock and 50s and 60s music rock and roll.

Ups his Musical Game

When David was a junior in high school he wanted to up his music knowledge and he was able to learn to play jazz piano. He took lessons his junior and senior year. At this time he was also interested in song writing and production. David was a big fan of Billy Joel and Joshua Kadison and recalls writing his first song for his girlfriend at time. He wrote is first song at the age of 15.

Off to College

After graduation from Sartell High School, Fremo went to St. John's University to study music. His goal was to pursue a musical career with an option to become a teacher. David was concerned there would be a limited amount of jobs for music teachers in schools, so he decided he wanted to pursue a career in music. He chose to intern in Nashville, Tennessee during his junior and senior years in college.

Photo courtesy of David Fremo Photo courtesy of David Fremo

Time in Nashville

David worked with a music producer on music row in Nashville in 1999. He was working in the Reba McIntyre studio as an intern. David's job was to follow the producer around and tend to whatever he needed. He got to sit in on recordings, meet the artists, song writers and other producers. David recalls being overwhelmed by the talent and thought maybe producer would be an option for him. He did not like the business side of the job and had second thoughts about the producer opportunity. Fremo was in Nashville for 5 months.

Photo courtesy of David Fremo Photo courtesy of David Fremo

Gradates from St. John's

David returned to Minnesota and graduated with a degree in music performance from St. John's University in 1999. He met his wife, Kris while in college at St. John's...she was at St. Ben's. The two got married 2 months after David graduated from college. David started a small recording studio where he recorded some choirs and classical ensambles. He made CDs and distributed or sold them. Fremo did that for a few years before he got a job selling pianos for Schmitt Music. He did that for just 4 months before taking a creative director position for a non profit near Brainerd. Fremo left that position to be the Creative Director for Leighton Broadcasting in St. Cloud. He was there for just 1 year.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Takes a Job as a Teacher at St. John's Prep

David left Leighton for a job as a teacher at St. John's Prep. He taught scripture classes and was in campus ministry there. Fremo says church and faith had always been a big part of his life from an early age. He wife was also working at St. John's Prep at this time. David was at St. John's Prep for 19 years where he also worked in administration there. While at Prep he got his masters from Creighton University in administration.

Catholic Community Schools

David applied and was hired as the Superintendent of Catholic Community Schools in the St. Cloud Diocese in January of 2020. In January of 2024 he became the President of Catholic Community Schools. David says "it's been quite a ride".

Photo courtesy of David Fremo Photo courtesy of David Fremo

Family Life

David and his wife, Kris have 2 daughters....Hannah is a junior at St. Ben's and Mya is a junior at St. John's Prep. He is "super proud of both of them". He says both girls have been involved in the Wirth Center School of Rock program. Fremo says he and his daughter share the love of music and he still pursues on the side.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with David Fremo, click below.