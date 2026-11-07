SAUK CENTRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:00 p.m. on Interstate 94.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Ram pickup truck being driven by 48-year-old Travis Bennett of Belle Plaine was going east on I-94. The State Patrol says Bennett exited the interstate and went into the ditch.

Bennett was taken to the Sauk Centre ER with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Sauk Centre Police Department, and Sauk Centre Fire Department assisted at the scene.

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