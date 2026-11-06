ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when an electrical transformer caught fire in south St. Cloud on Friday morning.

Fire Erupts at Solar Array

St. Cloud Fire crews were dispatched to the 24000 block of Franklin Road South just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a transformer on fire within a solar array.

Fire crews secured the area and protected solar panels nearby as they contained the blaze.

Callers Reported Heavy Plume of Black Smoke

Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles, but the fire was contained to the transformer, and no one was hurt.

No Cause Immediately Known

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal.

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