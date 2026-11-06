ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum has been busy this fall getting ready for its 5th annual escape room.

This year's escape room is "History Heist"

It will challenge participants to recover stolen valuable artifacts and return them to the museum's collection to escape.

The escape room will run for two weekends, Thursday through Saturday, December 10th, 11th, and 12th, and December 17th, 18th, and 19th.

Each group of up to six people gets 45 minutes to solve all the puzzles in the room and escape. The cost for each participant is $25, while Stearns History Museum members get a $5 discount. Members should have received a special code in their email inbox. Registration for the History Heist escape room is online, and space is limited; one night has already sold out.