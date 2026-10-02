Two-vehicle Crash On Highway 55 In Buffalo Leaves One Person Injured Thursday

Two-vehicle Crash On Highway 55 In Buffalo Leaves One Person Injured Thursday

Lee Voss - WJON

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 55 in Buffalo.

Both vehicles were traveling east on the highway when they collided.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Thirty-five-year-old Thomas Bobertz of Buffalo was taken to Allina Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Thirty-five-year-old LeeAnn Baker of Annandale was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by Allina Hospital, Buffalo Police, and Junction Towing.

LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s

From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON