Two-vehicle Crash On Highway 55 In Buffalo Leaves One Person Injured Thursday
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 55 in Buffalo.
Both vehicles were traveling east on the highway when they collided.
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Thirty-five-year-old Thomas Bobertz of Buffalo was taken to Allina Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thirty-five-year-old LeeAnn Baker of Annandale was not hurt.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by Allina Hospital, Buffalo Police, and Junction Towing.
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