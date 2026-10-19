COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- There are plenty of trunk-or-treat and other Halloween events around for the kids, but now there is a new themed event for adults. Cold Spring, Richmond, and Rockville (ROCORI area) are teaming up to host the first Halloween Crawl on October 30th.

Halloween Crawl Brings Costumes, Shopping, And Specials To ROCORI

The Halloween Crawl will take place all day and night with specials at area businesses. Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vienna Meyers says they wanted to do something fun with Halloween falling on a Saturday:

"We have an event created on our Cold Spring Area Chamber Facebook page, where we'll be dropping, within the event itself we drop all the different specials that everybody's kind of got going on throughout the day, so make sure to check that out to see if there's any special stops you want to plan."

She says the crawl is the perfect one-two punch of shopping and sipping for adults to have some Halloween fun, and they hope the crawl will become an annual event:

"I think that we're experiencing more and more the last few years where people are just really wanting to get out and have a reason to kind of get out and spend time with friends and family, and so if there feels like there's a need and there's an interest in it, we'll definitely look at continuing it for future years."

Meyers says it will be a fun way to spend time with friends celebrating the holiday. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes, but participation is not required.

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz