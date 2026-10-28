It's a rare year when Halloween actually falls on a Saturday, which means there is plenty of Halloween fun to be had for both young and old in this Weekender.

We have already told you about the two different Halloween Skates, the Halloween Walk, and the Halloween Crawl, and numerous Trunk or Treats. oh, and don't forget about the Monster Dash in Sarell. If you need more, check out the Weekender's ideas below for some additional spooky good fun.

Photo by Ian Taylor on Unsplash Photo by Ian Taylor on Unsplash

Get a kick start to your Halloween weekend with a fun event at Whitney Fields on Friday. FC Sparta youth soccer club is hosting its Friday Night Lights: Halloween Edition. They will have treats, soccer, and players on hand for you to learn more about the team and have some fun in the process. There will be players, coaches, and families on hand for you to ask questions and learn more about the team and what they do. Go for the soccer and stay for the fun at the free all-ages event. Costumes are not required. It runs from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

You have all heard of drive-thru theaters and, of course, have visited the drive-thru at a restaurant, but how about a drive-thru trunk-or-treat? Pack the kids into the car with their costumes on and head to Miller Auto Plaza on Friday afternoon for its drive-thru trunk-or-treat. The kids and you can stay warm in the car as you cruise the lot along a designated path, collecting candy. There will be decorated trunks along the route for the kids to gather their goodies. The event is free to attend and runs from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Get your little goblins some goodies while you knock off some shopping on Saturday. Join Crossroads Center for its Mall-O-Ween celebration. Kids 12 and under dressed in costume can hit the center for mall-wide trick-or-treating. Participating stores will have pumpkins displayed in their windows. While the kids are loading up on candy, you can take advantage of Halloween markdowns throughout the mall and get some décor for next year.

Saturday: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman

You have one last chance to get a good scare for Halloween this weekend. Paynesville has you covered if you are looking for a hidden gem. The House of Screams is a walk-through haunt with proceeds going to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease. There will be a maze, lights, custom sound effects, displays of all kinds, and more. It typically takes over ten minutes to walk through and see everything. The cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for kids 12 & under. The House of Screams is put on by one family for some Halloween fun. It is located at 1005 Stearns Avenue in Paynesville.

Friday: 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Mystic Lake Casino Mystic Lake Casino

Adults looking for some Halloween fun of their own can attend a late-night bash in Shakopee. Mystic Lake Casino is hosting Follow the Frights. The free event will have live entertainment, spooky experiences, drink specials, a costume contest, and giveaways. You will come face to face with classic monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the werewolf, a witch, and a mummy as you explore six different jail cells. The monsters will escape throughout the evening and take over the DJ booth. Follow the Frights features over $13,000 in prizes and giveaways. It is an 18-and-over event.

Saturday: 8:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Because the kids can never have too much candy or trunk-or-treat events. Head over to Tenvoorde Ford on Friday for its Spooktacular Trunk or Treat on Friday. Kids can come dressed in their costumes for the candy, and you can see all the fun decorated vehicles, along with games, crafts, and a photo booth. The event is free to attend.

Friday: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today. Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis