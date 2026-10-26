ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can bring the kids to do some trick-or-treating in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday.

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The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance is hosting a Halloween Walk from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Executive Director Jaime Buley says about 25 businesses are participating on both sides of the river.

It's even on the east side, so The Kitchenette, Sage & Salvage, and Handyman's Hardware. And then, all the way down from The Kelly Inn to The Great River Children's Museum and everything in between.

Besides handing out goodies in the lobby from noon until 3:00 p.m., the Great River Children's Museum is also having a dance party for the kids from 2:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.