Halloween is done, and November is here, so you might be thinking the weekends will slow down for a few weeks before Turkey Day. While things may have dropped off a little, there are still fun things to be found around St. Cloud.

The Deer Hunting firearms season kicks off on Saturday, so that will keep a large chunk of people busy over the next few weekends, but there is still more to be found.

You can check out a Broadway-style play in Gutenberg the Musical at Gnarly Bard Theater, you can see magic at the River's Edge Convention Center with the Speedcubing (Rubik's Cube) Championships, or if you are not Halloweened out yet, how about a showing of the original Rocky Horror musical/play at the Red Carpet Nightclub?

If none of those tickle your fancy, check out the Weekender's top five picks below for other activities for some weekend fun.

Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images

Take the kids out for a fun movie and some yummy breakfast treats at this neat event at Parkwood Theaters in Waite Park. The Caturday Brunch will let you enjoy a French Toast and Pancake bar with various toppings, milk, juice, coffee, and fruit salad, along with family activities/games and photo opps, before seeing the latest rendition of Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat. The new movie features the voice talents of Bill Hader as the Cat, Xochitl Gomez as Gabby, and Matt Berry as Waffles (the fish). Plus, you will get to go home with a souvenir mini-poster of the film. The brunch takes place 45 minutes before the show starts.

Saturday: Noon show only.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Young and old can exercise their brains on Saturday at St. Cloud Park and Recreation’s Puzzle Palooza. Get your team of four together to battle it out for which team can put together a 500-piece puzzle the quickest. Each team will work on an identical puzzle that will be revealed at the start of the contest. There will be snacks served as well, and a puzzle exchange for participants to bring in a slightly used puzzle and swap it out. All materials are provided, and prizes will be awarded to the top teams. The cost is $35 per team, and pre-registration is required. The competition is open to all ages, but anyone under 16 must be accompanied by or have an adult on their team. The event is being held at the Whitney Center in St. Cloud.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - Noon

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

AREA CRAFT SALES - ST. CLOUD & BEYOND

Find those unique Christmas gifts and make a day, or two, of it with a variety of Holiday Craft Sales in and around St. Cloud. You can check out the following four sales :

There is sure to be a ton of great crafts to be seen, and all of the sales are free to attend.

SnapbyThree My on Unsplash SnapbyThree My on Unsplash

SIPS, SAMPLES, and SHOPPING - LITTLE FALLS

Head up the road to Little Falls for the annual event on Saturday. The Shoppes of Little Falls is hosting Sips, Samples, and Shopping. The event will have you shopping their year-round craft sale-type store, plus specialty drinks from Rising Loon Coffee, Elly with Coco’s Coffee Cottage Baked goods, and guest author Frank Weber will be there from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. signing his latest book “A Superior Affair.” The event is free to attend.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Perfect for those looking to get away while family members are out deer hunting or just want to do some more craft shopping. The Gift & Art Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center will have a huge array of holiday décor, sculpture, paintings, jewelry, accessories, pottery, and more, all from local artists, makers, and retailers. There will be live music by Minnesota musicians as well, like Jamison Murphy, Joey Bonner, and Dacia Miller, plus craft demos on things like approachable watercolor, wedge and rope lamination, and making your own lip balm. No worry about rain here, as the entire event is held inside the convention center. It is only $6 to attend, and children 16 and under are free. Hint: sign up on the convention center’s website to get a discount code for admission.

Friday: Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby 2026 Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud