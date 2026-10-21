Halloween is still a little over a week away, but there are plenty of holiday-themed events to take part in this weekend. There is a Trunk or Treat at Holy Cross Church in St. Cloud for the kids from 4 - 6 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring has a Halloween Trail event, great for families from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Check out their Terror Trail below).

Looking for something a little more frightful? Don't forget about Molitor's Haunted Acres and the Harvest of Horror Haunted Attraction in St. Augusta. And get that jump on Thanksgiving-type fun at Stoney Brook Farms' Harvest Fun Days and Corn Maze.

If all of that is not enough, check out the Weekender below for some additional ideas of things to do this weekend in and around St. Cloud.

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Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Add some original Halloween flair to your home decorations with this fun activity in downtown St. Cloud. Join Twin Flame Crystals and Witchery and dive into the holiday by making your own decorative potion bottles. They will supply the glass bottles, glitter, and decorative items, and you just add your creative touches. You can stop in anytime between Noon and 8:00 p.m. to make your potion and then show it off to all your friends. The cost is $10 per bottle, so why not make two or three?

Saturday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

If you missed out on the big Friends of the Library book sale last weekend, you still have a chance to pick up some new-to-you reading material for the cold winter ahead. Fuzzy Loon Designs Book Swap is back for another go on Saturday. Drop off three books before the event at Fuzzy Look, then, on the day of the event, stop in and pick out three books to take home. Can’t get there before Saturday, no problem; you can bring three books with you the day of the event too. You can also help support future swaps by building a book blind date. What you do is create a mystery book for others to enjoy by wrapping it. The mystery books are then sold for $15 and valued at $25, with proceeds being used to buy new books for future swaps. But wait! That’s not all. Pawsitive Tales Rescue will be there with kitties in Halloween costumes; there is a bookmark-making station, and come in costume and save 10% on items in the store all day. The swap is free to attend.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Image Credit: Georgy Trofimov via Unsplash Image Credit: Georgy Trofimov via Unsplash

If you're looking to plan that winter getaway, then Bursch Travel’s 70th Anniversary Showcase can help you out. It will be a morning filled with travel info, live presentations, expert planning, exclusive offers, and prize giveaways. There will be 15 travel partners on hand you can ask for advice or to help you with planning. The Travel Showcase costs $5 to attend, but all proceeds from the admission cost benefit the United Way. They do say cash or check only for the admission cost. The event is being held at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – Noon

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

It is time once again to have some holiday fun with the animals. Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls is hosting its annual Boo Fest on Saturday. The themed day at the zoo will have loads of candy for the kids, games, and activities. Plus, watch all the animals enjoy their Halloween toys and treats. Kids are encouraged to come in costume and have a spooktacular day of fun and surprises. All the Boo Fest activities are free with paid admission. There is also a sensory-friendly hour from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. for kids who need a quieter experience. Admission is $14 for kids ages 3-9, $16 for people ages 10 to 61, and $15 for those over 61.

Saturday: 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Image Credit: abed ismail via unsplash Image Credit: abed ismail via unsplash

TERROR TRAIL - COLD SPRING

Evening Halloween fun can be had on Saturday just up the road in Cold Spring at Peace Lutheran Church’s 2nd Annual Terror Trail. The theme this year is Can You Escape the Curse of Blackwood Manor. Follow the lantern-lit trail through fog, mystery, and unexpected encounters. Organizers say it is bigger and scarier in the second year. They also have a bonfire gathering area with hot chocolate and apple cider, snacks, and photo ops. The cost is $15 to attend, and it will run on October 30th and 31st as well if you can’t make it this Saturday.

Saturday: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker