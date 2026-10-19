Having aspiring leaders are key to the success of the St. Cloud metro area community. Gail Cruikshank, Talent and Community Impact Director at Greater St. Cloud, joined me on WJON for our monthly "Get a Job Segment".

Young People Learning to Become Leaders

Cruikshank believes putting young leaders in real roles, not just ceremonial roles are important for the development for individuals in those roles but also for the development of the business they are working for. She says token board roles backfire and sour the person on the leadership role they were given without the power to make an impact.

Photo courtesy of Gail Criukshank Photo courtesy of Gail Criukshank

Building Connections in the Community

Cruikshank says building connections in the community is so important. She says the choice to stay or go is shaped in high school for many young people. Cruikshank believes career exposure is a good practice to inform young people and to help keep their talents in the community. Greater St. Cloud helped develop an event called EPIC, where high school students have an opportunity to learn about jobs and business in the area by seeing what they offer first half.

What EPIC Is

Cruikshank believes EPIC is a great benefit to both the high school students but also the businesses in the community looking to secure a future workforce. The next EPIC event for high school students is taking place this week. EPIC stands for Exploring Potential Interests & Careers, a community-driven initiative and annual career exploration program that connects high school students with local industries.

Why Boomerangs are Targets to Return

Recruiting who've lived in the St. Cloud area before can also be a target in finding "boomerangs". Cruikshank says people who may have grown up in the St. Cloud area or went to college here, could be candidates to return to work and live in this area. She says employers and the community need to give these boomerangs a reason to come back.

Training for Small Town Workforce

Greater St. Cloud has extended their reach to smaller communities in the St. Cloud area like Little Falls, Foley and Cold Spring. Cruikshank says Greater St. Cloud is launching a pilot program in February where whose communities will be apart of a 1-day training to help improve workforce opportunities in their community.

Learn More About Job Opportunites

Learn more about job opportunities in the St. Cloud area at stcloudshines.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Cruikshank, click below.