ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A major upgrade to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University is complete.

The university says it's been completed on time and under budget.

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The $11 million project included both ice sheets being modified to new dimensions, and the dasher boards and spectator netting were replaced. The ice rink cooling plant was upgraded for the first time since the building opened in 1989. New LED lighting was installed in both rinks, and other upgrades in temperature controls and HVAC were completed to make the National Hockey Center more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

How the project was funded

The upgrades were paid for with Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement funds appropriated by the state legislature. HEAPR money is awarded for maintenance and preservation of existing facilities at the seven universities and 26 colleges in Minnesota State.

Community-wide impact

Director of Athletics Holly Schreiner says,

"Beyond our Division I teams, these updates are also huge for partners that use our rinks like St. John's University and St. Cloud Youth Hockey".

The facility will first be in action on Friday,k October 9th and Saturday, October 10th, when the men's hockey team hosts Michigan Tech.