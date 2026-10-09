ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Prepare for some slowdowns on a busy east-west corridor through part of St. Cloud.

The city of St. Cloud will be reducing County Road 4/Veterans Drive to a single lane in each direction starting on Monday. The lane closures will be from Highway 15 to 44th Avenue North due to private gas utility work.

Traffic will be maintained in each direction; however, traffic delays are likely.

The lane closures are scheduled to be in effect through Friday.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to minimize delays.

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