ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An inspection of the University Bridge in St. Cloud revealed some deterioration near the manholes.

The city of St. Cloud has marked the trouble spots with construction barrels and closed a portion of the shoulders as a precaution.

The deterioration is confined to the area around the manholes, and the bridge is safe for traffic. All travel lanes remain open to drivers and sidewalks remain accessible to pedestrians.

The city of St. Cloud has a bridge rehabilitation project scheduled for 2027, and the problems will be addressed at that time. In the meantime, city officials say the construction barrels will remain in place until that time.

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