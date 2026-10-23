ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud drivers will have to detour around a busy intersection starting next week.

Popular Intersection in North St. Cloud Closing for a Month

The city will close the intersection of 33rd Avenue North and 3rd Street North starting on Wednesday. Crews will be performing utility work in the area that will force traffic to detour around the work zone.

Drivers May Want to Avoid This Intersection for a Month

Drivers should plan ahead and look for alternate routes when possible.

City officials anticipate the closure to be in effect through late November.

Detours will be posted.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

You're Gonna Wish You Were There: A Photo Journey Through the Wonderful '70s Celebrities, life at home, and everything in between — the '70s, unfiltered and unforgettable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz