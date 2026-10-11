Pheasant Season Kicks Off In Rice County As Governor Walz Joins Hunters In Fields
NORTHFIELD (WJON News) -- The pheasant season opened over the weekend in Minnesota, and Governor Tim Walz took part. The Governor celebrated the 14th annual Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Opener in Northfield and Rice County. The event highlighted the area's conservation work, public lands, outdoor recreation opportunities, and community hospitality.
Pheasant Season Opens With Governor, Conservation Focus, And Community
On Friday, the Governor toured Sharing Our Roots, a non-profit highlighting regenerative agriculture, and the Northfield History Center. Governor Walz also celebrated the addition of a 101-acre island at the Circle Lake Wildlife Management Area acquired by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The day ended with the Rooster Round-Up community celebration in downtown Northfield with live music and local food trucks.
Governor Walz says it was a memorable celebration of community, conservation, and pheasant hunting in Minnesota:
"As someone who has enjoyed pheasant hunting my entire life, I know how much this tradition means to families and communities across Minnesota. I'm grateful to the conservation partners, landowners, and volunteers whose hard work keeps our public lands healthy and makes days like this possible."
On Saturday, Governor Walz was joined by DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen and a group of over 20 hunters to hit the fields around Northfield and also marked the 75th Anniversary of the state's Wilderness Management Area. Redwood Falls will host the 2027 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Opener.
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn